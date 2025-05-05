Angels Manager Calls Out Young Outfielder For Poor Defense in Halos Loss
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington didn't mince words when he was asked about Jo Adell's poor defense following Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Adell made multiple poor defensive choices against the Tigers, including one play where he allowed a runner to advance to second by making the wrong throw. The 26-year-old has registered a -1 Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant.
The negative OAA is an indication that Adell is below league average when it comes to his defense.
"It was obvious. It wasn't very good at that time of the game," Washington said. "We certainly didn't need that. Just wasn't very good at the end right there."
Adell is slashing .184/.228/.299 with two home runs and 14 runs batted in. While there have certainly been some highlights to his performance this season, Adell's recent defensive struggles have exposed poor baseball IQ from the 26-year-old.
It's unclear how many more chances the Angels will give Adell, but the hope is that he turns a corner soon.
As for the Angels' 13-19 record after such a strong start to the season, Reid Detmers remarked on the recent losing skid.
“It’s been hard,” Detmers said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Obviously, it’s not ideal, but we got a good clubhouse. We’re staying tight with each other. We’re trying to look at all the positives and go out there and have fun each and every night. Obviously, we’re trying to win. That’s the goal every night, to go out there and win. But things just aren’t going our way right now. But that’s part of baseball. We got off to a hot start this year, and now we’re in a little slump, and we’re gonna work. We’ll get out of it.”
