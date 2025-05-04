Angels Could Make Big Change to Mike Trout's Play When He Returns From Injury
Similar to previous seasons, Angels outfielder Mike Trout is back on the injury list; he is expected to be sidelined for at least ten days due to a left knee contusion.
Trout left a game earlier this week due to knee soreness and missed the following game before being placed on the injured list.
Manager Ron Washington stated that the injury was "not significant" and explained that Trout was removed from the game as a precaution, though it was serious enough to necessitate a spot on the injured list.
Trout has undergone two surgeries on the same knee that is currently causing him discomfort, indicating that the Angels want to avoid any unnecessary risks given his medical history.
Now that the team has issued clarity on his injury, the question remains what position he will play when he comes back. Trout was moved from center field to right field as a defender to reduce wear and tear, but now that another injury has occurred, it could be possible that Trout transitions into more of a DH.
“That decision, we’ll make when we sit down and talk to him, and have him involved in that decision,” Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group.
“We’re not going to make that decision, just us.”
As of 2025, Trout has played 22 games in right field and made seven appearances as a designated hitter.
A potential split in playing time could see the multi-time MVP closer to a 50-50 ratio at each position, though it will primarily depend on how Trout feels.
The time on the sideline could provide a much-needed break for Trout, who has struggled to make consistent contact with the ball, even though he has already hit nine home runs this year.
He is slashing .179/.264/.462 for the year, numbers nowhere near his past best, but given his struggles early in the year, there should be a course correction, and a stint on the IL could help fine-tune his mechanics.
