Angels Manager Doesn't Appear to Be Fan of MLB's New Torpedo Bats
The torpedo bats the New York Yankees debuted Opening Day have been the talk of the town. The opinions on the polarizing design are officially bi-coastal as Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington didn't hold back when he was asked about the torpedo bats.
“When I got jammed, I figured out what I had to do to stop that,” Washington said, via The Athletic's Sam Blum. “So I didn’t worry about putting more weight in a certain area of the bat.”
Since the Yankees' nine-home-run beatdown of the Milwaukee Brewers, other teams have taken notice. The Atlanta Braves have already placed an order for torpedo bats, while the Miami Marlins are also expected to use them.
It's such a controversial topic that Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm took to social media to defend New York's decision to use them. However, not all players have utilized torpedo bats, including Aaron Judge.
"Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within MLB regulation! For the idiots that say it's moved to the label you're an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don't use to the parts you do! You're welcome no more stress for y'all !"
The torpedo bats are quickly becoming a trend in the big leagues, but Washington is clearly not a fan of the bats.
The Angels are focused on producing a winning record in 2025, and they're off to a good start. Although the Halos lost on Opening Day, the pitching staff was phenomenal producing a combined a 1.88 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 24 innings.
The Angels didn't have the most challenging task facing the Chicago White Sox; however, the pitching was impressive. They followed it up with a strong 5-4 extra innings win against the St. Louis Cardinals to move to 3-1 on the year.
