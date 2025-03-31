Angels Make Trade, Acquire Starting Pitcher From White Sox
The Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Monday, acquiring left-handed pitcher Jake Eder from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations.
Eder has been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he'll begin his Angels tenure.
To make room for Eder on the 40-man roster, the Angels designated right-handed pitcher Michael Peterson for assignment.
Eder, 26, was designated for assignment by the White Sox last week, so the Angels decided to jump the waiver line and add him to the roster in exchange for cash.
The former fourth-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2020 made his MLB debut with the White Sox last year, pitching two innings and allowing one run with one strikeout. That appearance came on Sept. 17, against none other than the Angels.
Eder began his minor league career with the Marlins, but was traded to the White Sox in August 2023 for infielder Jake Burger. Across both Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, he made 24 starts, sporting a 6.61 ERA with 122 strikeouts over 109 innings pitched.
Across his career in the minor leagues, he has a 5.09 ERA with 291 strikeouts in 237 innings pitched.
The Angels will use him as minor league depth, with the hopes of developing him into a serviceable major league pitcher.
