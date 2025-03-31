Angels' Ron Washington Planning on Making Big Lineup Change Soon
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a 2-1 start to the 2025 campaign.
This is in large part to a few new faces, key players returning from injury, and a young core of Halos looking to make a name for themselves. Manager Ron Washington noted that there may be a shift in the lineup soon, though.
More news: MLB Insider Believes Mike Trout Could Make MLB Trade Deadline Very Interesting
One of those key guys returning from injury is veteran infielder Luis Rengifo.
He has been out with a wrist injury since August of last season after it required surgery, sidelining him for the rest of 2024.
Rengifo looked to be back and healthy this spring, but then a hamstring issue plus an illness hampered his preseason play. With 2025 officially underway, the 28-year-old has been batting in the six and seventh spot as he is still working to get back to 100 percent health.
This is where Washington noted that a lineup change may occur. The skipper noted that he wanted to move Rengifo up to the No. 2 hole in “three or four more games.”
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Has Found The Solution to Getting Back to Old Self
“You can see that he’s getting close,” Washington said. “He’s still not there yet. When you put a guy in that No. 2 hole, they’ve got to be able to do some things. I just think he’s not to that point yet.”
The No. 2 spot in the batting order is a key position for any team, but with a team like the Angels working to get back to the contending conversation for the first time in over a decade, every decision matters that much more.
While stashed away deep in the order, Rengifo has two hits and a walk in 12 plate appearances. There is still some work to do for the infielder.
As for the rest of the lineup, first baseman Nolan Schanuel is currently in the No. 2 position with three-time MVP Mike Trout batting third. Schanuel will move down the order when Rengifo is ready to reclaim the No. 2 spot, with Trout and Jorge Soler batting behind him.
More news: Angels Pitcher Suddenly Retires Ahead of Opening Day
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.