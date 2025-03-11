Insider Predicts Breakout Year for Former Angels Top Prospect Pitcher
Reid Detmers was once the Los Angeles Angels' top prospect, and now a baseball insider is predicting the former No. 1 prospect is going to have a breakout season in 2025.
Detmers is projected to have his best season with a 3.60 ERA and 179 strikeouts over 29 starts, according to Eric Karabell of ESPN.
Detmers, 25, flashed his potential as a rookie in 2022, recording a 3.77 ERA and tossing a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, he posted a 4.48 ERA over 28 starts in 2023 and struggled even more last season, finishing with a 6.70 ERA in 17 starts.
His struggles led to an extended stay at Triple-A Salt Lake from early June to early September.
More news: Angels Manager Seems to Hint Top Prospect Won't Make Opening Day Roster
“I think it was a little bit mental, but it was mostly not getting the ball in the zone,” Detmers said. “Getting the fastball in the zone is huge. So hammering down fastball command in the offseason and having everything play off of that is huge. And that was my main goal.”
The season was tough on Detmers and took a toll on him physically and mentally.
“I would definitely say by the end of the year last year, I was kind of beat up,” Detmers said, “And so we were attacking those areas. It allows me to feel better longer throughout the season. I know I usually say just the best I've ever felt or get to spring training, but this is truly the best I've ever felt. So I think we're in a good spot. Body's moving a lot cleaner, it feels like.”
More news: Angels Top Pitching Prospect Says His Arm is 'Definitely Not Dead' Amid Struggles
It's a good thing Detmers feels so refreshed because he's currently in the competition for one of the vacancies in the starting rotation.
“Nothing's guaranteed,” Detmers said. “Just kind of approach it the same way I would always approach it, not overthinking it, going out there and competing every day, which is what I love to do. That's how we got this job, competing like nothing's ever given to you. So just kind of going back to my roots.”
Through four games including three starts this spring, Detmers is 2-1 with a 2.31 ERA. He has allowed three earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.