Angels Manager Provides Ominous Update on Mike Trout Injury
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is not in Thursday's lineup because of a knee injury, and the team has no update on the 33-year-old, according to manager Ron Washington.
Trout left in the third inning of Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners because of knee soreness. While the injury appeared to be minor, there was immediate cause for concern given it was the same knee that Trout had two surgeries on last season.
Washington was reluctant to say what evaluations Trout had gotten, an indication there could be bad news coming.
Trout had played in all previous 29 games before Thursday's matchup, but it remains uncertain if the Angels star will be playing in the coming days.
The three-time MVP has been largely absent from baseball for the past three seasons as he has dealt with a slew of injuries. This spring, the Angels moved Trout from center field to right field in an effort to preserve his health.
While the Angels hoped the position change would help take some burden off Trout's legs, the latest update (or lack thereof) does not bode well for a team that lost its fifth straight game.
Trout remarked on the injury following Wednesday's loss, and did not appear to be very concerned with the knee soreness he experienced.
“When it happened, I knew it was like a weird feeling, but now after getting treatment and stuff, it actually feels a little better,” Trout said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Hopefully it just was little scar tissue breaking up, or a little jammed.”
Trout is hitting .179 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs on the season. While the Angels star has yet to break out of the offensive slump, the team has their best chance of winning with Trout on the field.
