Angels Infielder Finally Takes Big Step in Injury Recovery
With the Los Angeles Angels struggling to score runs, any bit of help could be used.
Yoan Moncada could be just what the doctor ordered. The switch-hitting infielder has always had a world of talent albeit somewhat unrealized. There have been glimpses of a player with considerable upside. However, a mixture of general inconsistency coupled with injuries have hindered his ability to progress as a player.
Since mid-March, Moncada had been dealing with a strained thumb. The 29-year-old tried to play through it, but was ultimately put on the IL on April 10.
Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register mentioned Moncada and the progress he's making with the thumb injury. With the participation baseball activities ramping up, it appears as if the Angels could be receiving some help sooner than later.
"Third baseman Yoán Moncada, who is out with a right thumb injury, finally started taking some swings left-handed in the cage. Moncada has been hitting from the right side for more than a week and he’s been doing defensive drills throughout his time on the injured list," Fletcher wrote.
“He said he didn’t feel anything (when swinging left-handed), so that’s a good thing, but with a deep bruise like he has, you never know what’s going to happen,” [Manager Ron] Washington said. “We’ve just got to keep going and keep ramping it up, checking the boxes, and hope you make it through everything, and then we can get him back on the field.”
Moncada's numbers to begin the 2025 season won't exactly blow anyone away. In only 21 at-bats, Moncada registered a .190 batting average. Albeit in a small sample size, he did accumulate a respectable .370 on-base percentage. This would rank Moncada first on the team for a player with more than one appearance.
No one is expecting Moncada to suddenly morph into an elite player. At the same time, there's plenty of playing time available for Moncada to grab in a low-pressure situation.
At one time, he was considered a can't-miss prospect. Not even 30 years of age, he could be the type of player emerging later than most. If he can be even develop into a league-average player, the Angels would be thrilled.
