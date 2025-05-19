Angels Manager Provides Promising Update on Latest Injured Halo
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington commented on the status of right-handed pitcher Jose Fermin after his placement on the 15-day injured with right shoulder impingement list Sunday.
“We didn’t do an MRI, but we checked it out,” Washington said. “We just need to give him a couple days. Since he was going to miss a couple days, we decided to give him a little bit longer period, because he’s young. They feel things. They’re scared when they’re young, but we did everything for him to calm him down. We decided we’re just going to give him some time. He’ll be back.”
The right-hander's injury makes the bullpen thinner than it already was, as the Angels announced Wednesday that reliever Ben Joyce is to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Fermin has appeared in nine games this season for the Angels and has a 5.87 ERA with a 1.83 WHIP through 7.2 innings pitched. His 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings is the third-highest on his team.
Fermin made his debut for the Halos April 26 after only spending one full season in the minors. Fermin moved up though the organization quickly after he signed with the Angels as an international free agent in October 2023, moving from Single-A Inland Empire to Double-A Rocket City in his first season.
He began the 2025 season with Rocket City and had an impressive spell, posting a 3-0 record with a 1.13 ERA in six appearances. He struck out 15 batters in eight innings pitched.
To replace Fermin in the bullpen, the Angels called up right-handed pitcher Hunter Strickland. To make room for the veteran on the roster, they designated first baseman Ryan Noda for assignment. Noda has not made an appearance for the Angels this season.
Strickland elected for free agency after his 2024 season with the Angels, and signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. After they released him May 5, the Angels picked him up and assigned him to Triple-A Salt Lake where he posted a 3.00 ERA in three appearances, striking out two batters.
He made 72 relief appearances for the Halos in 2024, which was the seventh-most in the American League, pitching 73.1 innings while posting a 3.31 ERA.
