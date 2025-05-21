Angels Manager Pumps the Brakes on Young Rookie's Hot Start to Season
Matthew Lugo’s first month in MLB has gone better than just about anyone expected.
The rookie outfielder is slashing .310/.333/.759 with three home runs and six RBIs across 10 games. Lugo’s batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS (1.092) also lead the Los Angeles Angels.
After making his debut on his 24th birthday, Lugo quickly made a name for himself in MLB. But Angels manager Ron Washington is not ready to crown the Angels’ No. 13 overall prospect a bone fide major leaguer just yet.
“You guys hype it up because of what you’re seeing, and that’s OK, but the game of baseball is about how consistent can you be and how long can you sustain it,” Washington said.
Washington already saw how quickly second baseman Kyren Paris deflated earlier this season.
Paris posted an impressive .400 batting average with five home runs and 13 RBIs in his first 13 games of the season. However, Paris has struggled mightily since, hitting just .045 in his last seven games before his 1-for-2 performance with two walks on Tuesday.
Washington does not want to place any pressure on Lugo to avoid a similar decline to that of Paris.
“If he sustains it going into July and August, then we can have this conversation,” Washington said. “But right now, I want him to enjoy himself. I don’t want him to feel any pressure and just keep doing what he’s doing.”
Washington also pointed out that Lugo is brand new to the majors. Therefore, pitchers have not had a chance to figure out Lugo’s weaknesses yet.
“And the league right now doesn’t know who he is. When they find out who he is, hopefully, he can start making the adjustments,” Washington said.
The Halos acquired Lugo from the Boston Red Sox at last season’s trade deadline. In exchange for right-handed pitcher Luis García, Los Angeles received Lugo, first baseman Niko Kavadas and right-handed pitching duo Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas.
The Angels knew Lugo had a strong bat but Washington wants to see consistency from the Puerto Rican slugger.
“We knew the kid could swing the bat,” Washington said. “That’s what they said when they brought him, that he could hit, and he’s showing that. But let’s see if we can get some consistency and some sustainability before we start jumping on the bandwagon.”
Without a set date for Mike Trout's return, Lugo has more time to prove his consistency to Washington.
