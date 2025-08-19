Angels Manager Reveals Beauty and Curse of Key Outfielder
There is no question about Jo Adell’s ability to hit home runs. His 26 home runs this season rank sixth in the American League and second on the Los Angeles Angels behind left fielder Taylor Ward.
But even though hitting home runs has become the norm for Adell, he has the lowest on-base percentage of all qualified Angels’ players. He is also the only player who has hit at least 23 homers but also has an on-base percentage below .300.
In the month of August, Adell has struck out 21 times and only walked once in 16 games. He told Dan Arritt of the Orange County Register he is “swinging at too many 3-and-2 pitches that are out of the strikezone”.
Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery also talked about Adell’s tendency to chase pitches out of the strike zone. Montgomery explained how that trait can be viewed as a positive or negative, depending on what the chasing results in.
“We spend a lot of time talking about different things like that,” Montgomery said. “When you’re going through stretches where you don’t feel as good, you’re more apt to (chase). The beauty of Jo and the curse of Jo, at times, and he’s improved this significantly, is you’re going to get some of that. You’re going to get some all or nothing-type stuff.”
Adell’s powerful bat has been valuable for the Angels throughout the season. Most recently, he hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning against the Athletics. He also hit a go-ahead single in the extra innings against the Athletics to lead the Halos to a dominant 11-5 victory on the road.
And in the series prior, Adell hit a walk-off single in extra innings to secure a series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their eventual sweep.
Adell will not be eligible for free agency until after the 2027 season. Therefore, he will continue to be a powerful hitter in the Angels’ lineup for another two full seasons.
The Angels are more than likely not heading to the postseason this year. But as Los Angeles looks to become contenders in future seasons, having players who regularly get on base is crucial.
