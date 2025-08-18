Angels' Mike Trout Takes Hilarious Shot at Star Teammate
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout poked fun at shortstop Zach Neto after hitting two home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.
The Angels swept the Dodgers during the three-game mini series, making it 6-0 on the season against their crosstown rivals.
During the first game of the series, Neto hit a lead-off home run in the opening at-bat of the game. He hit another long ball in the sixth inning, capping off a 3-for-3 game with two walks.
The shortstop has been a star for the Halos this season, and after the game, franchise icon Mike Trout caught the 24-year-old enjoying the spotlight a bit too much.
"Guy hits two home runs dude, now he's doing photoshoots. Oh my gosh. Look at this guy," Trout said in a video on the Angels social media account.
While the Angels have been inconsistent this season, Neto has given fans much to be happy about —he has already reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases
“It's pretty special to get to start off the game with a bang like that and to be able to keep it going,” Neto said after his multi-homer game.
“It's a pretty special win. It's definitely more of an edge when we play another team that we know we have to play our best game against. And it showed up today.”
“It was nice to get the Angels fans going,” Neto said. “We know what it’s like when we play the Dodgers. We’ve got to get the Angels fans out there, and what a way to do it with the first inning homer and just keeping that momentum on our side.”
Neto is hitting .271/.327/.481 this season, racking up 2.9 WAR, and he is creating runs above average.
He ranks 85th percentile in expected slugging percentage, 88th percentile in launch angle sweet-spot percentage, and 83rd percentile in barrel percentage.
As a shortstop, he hits the ball well, runs the bases aggressively, and provides solid fielding with an impressive arm.
At a young age, Neto has a ton of potential that he can still tap into, and while he is not likely to reach Trout's level of play, the shortstop is a cornerstone for the franchise's future.
