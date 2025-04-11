Angels Manager Reveals Exciting News Regarding Kyren Paris
The Los Angeles Angels have shocked the baseball world with their strong 8-4 start to the 2025 season. Some of their success has been a direct result of the production from top prospect Kyren Paris at the plate.
Paris is hitting .393 with five home runs, eights runs batted in, four stolen bases, and a 1.485 OPS. The 23-year-old has not only been one of the Angels' best hitters, but he's also been one of the best players in the league thus far.
The utility man got his first start following Jo Adell's injury in the second game of the season. Paris immediately made an impact with team, helping the Halos win games.
Although Paris was hitting well, manager Ron Washington did not put him in the lineup once Adell was ready to return to centerfield. The decision by the skipper raised some eyebrows as Paris had been one of the Angels' most productive hitters early in the season.
Once Yoan Moncada was placed on the injured list with a thumb injury, it essentially paved the way for Paris to become an everyday starter. The young Halo is currently batting seventh in the lineup, and that is where he will remain for some time, according to Washington.
However, after dodging questions about not playing Paris every single day, Washington has conceded the red-hot hitter will be in the lineup.
“I just want you guys every day to watch the lineup. Paris will be in the lineup. Y’all been wanting him in the lineup. He’s in the lineup, but I’m not gonna put a stamp on anything more than that," Washington said.
Paris is one of the most exciting young players to watch in the league right now, and his consistent presence in the lineup should add even more excitement to this red-hot Angels squad.
