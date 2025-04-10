Angels Manager Says Zach Neto Feeling Fatigued During Rehab Assignment
While the Los Angeles Angels have made a strong impression in the first few weeks of the 2025 season, starting shortstop Zach Neto has yet to return to the lineup.
Neto underwent offseason surgery in November, and began the season on the injured list as he continued to recover. The 24-year-old made considerable strides this spring, but his timetable to return remains ambiguous.
The Angels have used Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman at shortstop to open the season. Neto is currently on a rehab assignment and the most he's played in a game is seven innings.
“He’s been grinding hard and he feels it a little bit in his body,” manager Ron Washington said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, “and we don’t want something else to go wrong with his body when he starts feeling it. So when he told us he started feeling a little fatigued, we’ve got to give him a break.”
In order to return, Neto will have to play nine innings at shortstop on back to back days. He has not been able to play two full games consecutively, let alone a complete nine frames. Washington does not want Neto to return to the lineup until he can resume playing every day.
For position players, the limit for a rehab assignment is 20 days and it appears that Neto will need the maximum days in order to be ready for the big leagues. That means Neto could be on his rehab assignment until April 20.
The Angels lineup made history on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The six home runs from Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Mike Trout marked the third time in franchise history the Angels have had three different players with multi-home run performances in the same game.
Neto was the Angels' best player last season after slashing 249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 77 runs batted in, 30 stolen bases, and an OPS of .761 in 2024. If the shortstop has a similar performance in 2025, the Halos will continue to make a lasting impression around the league.
