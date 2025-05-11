Angels Manager Reveals Why Pitcher Was Demoted From MLB to High-A
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Johnson has been demoted to High-A to improve his pitching skills as he has struggled in the bullpen, according to manager Ron Washington.
Johnson was drafted 74th overall by the Angels in last year's draft and called up to the majors on March 27. He has pitched in 14 games so far, all in relief, with a 7.36 ERA over 14 innings.
He notched 16 strikeouts and five walks, but at the young age of 22, the Angels seem determined to protect the young pitcher and allow him to develop in the minor leagues.
More news: Angels Manager Provides Massive Mike Trout Update Amid Injury Recovery
A step down to Triple-A would make sense, or even Double-A, but the team is making an interesting decision to send him down three levels.
“We were searching to see where we can send him to work on the things we need him to work on, and High-A ended up being the best place where we can finagle how we want things done," manager Ron Washington told reporters.
“He needed a break. And so we’ll try to get him to work on some things. ... He needs to learn how to get lefties out.”
Johnson was fast-tracked directly into the Major League team, bypassing the minor leagues.
The Angels organization prefers to draft immediate contributors to the team, typically selecting college juniors or seniors to provide first-team assistance as soon as possible.
More news: Angels Manager Teaches Harsh Lesson to Veteran After Stupid Mistake
It appeared that Johnson was on a similar path, becoming a high-leverage reliever for the team during his rookie campaign, a remarkable accomplishment for someone so young.
He started the season strong, but his last few outings have seen him struggle to get outs. Now, he has a chance to work out some kinks and reinvent himself with less pressure and no more trial by fire.
The team might consider moving Johnson to a starting pitcher role, which addresses a larger need for the team and would enable him to pitch more and go deeper into games, becoming accustomed to facing hitters two or three times through the order.
Johnson was a starter in college and could assume the starting role, which would be crucial for the team as several starters are in their mid to late 30s.
More news: Angels Future Hall of Famer Teaches Teammates Perfect Lesson After Struggles
For more Angels news, head over toAngels on SI.