Angels Manager Ron Washington Reveals When He'll Retire From Coaching
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington opened up on his future retirement, saying he doesn't have a timeline for when he will retire from coaching but will know when it is time.
“It’s simple, I’m going to leave the game of baseball when Ron Washington is ready,” he said to the Boston Globe. “Think I’m going to let some 20- or 19- or 22-year-old run me out of the game of baseball? What I do, I’ll adjust. I’m not going to change who I am. When I feel like I can’t do that, then I’ll go home.”
Washington has been a coach since 1996, when he was a first base coach for the formerly Oakland Athletics. He spent his time in Oakland until after the 2006 season, when he left to take over the Texas Rangers. He managed the Rangers from 2007-14 and led them to two World Series appearances before his exit.
He returned to the A's in 2015, staying until 2016 when he became the Atlanta Braves' third base coach. He won the 2021 World Series with the Braves, and remained with Atlanta until the end of the 2023 season, when he came to manage the Angels.
“I still have my passion because there’s so much youth in the game today and they need guys like me. We are a dying breed. I’m not talking about the managing part of it. I’m talking about trying to get them to understand how the game is played, how you come out here every day and give your best, how you become a great teammate," Washington said.
“All of that stuff is part of baseball, but the glamour stuff has taken over. Back in the day, if you hit a home run and you do what these kids do today, you’d get one in the neck. And everybody in baseball knows it was going to happen.”
The Angels haven't finished above .500 since 2015, but believe Washington is the man to get them over the line and back into the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
The Angels are shaping a core out of a combination of young stars and veterans that could make for an exciting, contending team in the coming years.
