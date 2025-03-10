Angels Manager Seems to Hint Top Prospect Won't Make Opening Day Roster
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has complimented Kyren Paris all spring as he has transformed into a different player.
But that doesn't mean he will make the Opening Day roster.
“He’s a totally different guy than he was last spring,” Washington said.
Most of Paris' playing time during Cactus League games have been in the later innings. When Washington was asked if Paris would see any of the earlier innings, the skipper's response was telling.
“The beginning of the game is for the big boys,” Washington said. “He has to make his way to the big boys’ section.”
Paris is 6-for-18 with two doubles, a home run, and seven runs batted in. His spring has also been highlighted by clutch moments — a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh on Thursday, a game-tying home run in the ninth on Feb. 27, and a game-tying single in the ninth on Feb. 22.
He has struck out five times and walked once.
“I feel like my strikeout rate will go down,” Paris said. “Just hit the ball hard more consistently, and ultimately that leads to more power.”
While Paris has had good late-game at-bats, it's against minor league pitching. He has only made two starts out of the 10 games he has appeared in.
“I feel like it’s huge,” Paris said of the late-game success. “(General Manager) Perry (Minasian) talked a lot about hitting with runners in scoring position and those late-game moments. And I feel like this is a perfect opportunity to practice those, so when it comes in the season, I’m ready.”
Paris is most likely going to start the season in the minor leagues, but he is proving himself to be worthy of a call-up at some point, especially if there is an injury, which seems inevitable with this club. Before spring training is even over, the Angels are dealing with injuries to their middle infield as both Zach Neto and Luis Rengifo aren't expected to be ready for Opening Day.
“Right now (his new swing) has been productive,” Washington said. “I like to see him carry it through a full season. He’s going to have his ups and downs, but that’s where adjustments come in. He’s in a different place. He’s in a better place mentally, and that’s all that matters, because he has the athletic ability.”
