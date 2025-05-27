Angels Manager Still Doesn’t Have Concrete Timeline for Mike Trout Return
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington stated he still does not have an exact timetable for three-time MVP outfielder Mike Trout, who the Angels placed on the injured list May 2.
The next step in Trout's rehab is running the bases, which he will likely do in the coming days. He began on-field activities last week, and has progressed well in his rehab.
“I don’t have an idea on the timeline yet,” Washington said. “We’re still checking boxes. But it’s soon. Exactly the date, I can’t give that to you right now.”
Trout bruised his left knee against the Seattle Mariners May 1, and exited the game early. He tore his meniscus in his left knee in the 2024 season, ending his season after just 29 games, so the Angels are taking extra precaution with their superstar during his recovery.
With Trout out, the Angels have cycled Jo Adell and Jorge Soler in right field, with Kyren Paris taking shifts in center field. Paris has since been option, and the team took a chance on former Dodgers All-Star Chris Taylor.
Before his trip to the injured list, Trout bashed nine home runs, tallying 18 RBIs with a slashline of .179/.264/.462. He led the Angels in home runs before his exit.
Trout has spent his entire MLB career with the Halos and has guaranteed himself a spot in Cooperstown with an illustrious career.
An 11-time All-Star, Trout led the American League in WAR from 2012-16, and led MLB during four of those years. He has the most Silver Slugger awards among active players with nine. Although his averages are down, his 101 OPS+ marks the 14th straight year he has hit above league average.
Although the Angels lost their final two games against the Miami Marlins, they have still performed well over the last two weeks, and will hope Trout can provide an extra boost as they try to remain hot.
The Angels rode an MLB-long eight-game win streak going into Saturday's loss, sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Athletics during their streak. Several players have stepped up during Trout's absence, and they will hope to continue to produce upon his return.
