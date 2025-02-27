Angels Manager Unsure When Zach Neto Will Debut This Season
On Thursday, Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington announced shortstop Zach Neto would not be ready for Opening Day.
"We like the progress,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “I think he’s gonna tell us how soon he can get back. No way it’s going to be the 27th of March.”
Although Neto won't be ready for the start of the season, Washington said he would be available "soon after." However, the exact timeline for Neto's return remains unclear.
“Soon after could be a week after,” Washington said. “Could be two weeks after. Might be a month.”
Neto had expressed his desire to be ready for Opening Day, but it appears he will begin the 2025 campaign on the injured list.
“I am trying to be as optimistic as possible but ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s not my call," Neto said earlier this month. "It’s whatever the team has in store. Just trying to try to do everything I can to be ready for Opening Day."
Neto underwent shoulder surgery in November so it's no surprise he won't be ready to play for the Halos by next month. However, has has begun throwing at a distance of 60 feet.
Neto is not hitting or throwing every day of camp, an indication he wouldn't be able to avoid the injured list to open the season.
“He’s an animal,” Washington said to reporters earlier this month. “I think if we decided to let him play right now, he’ll go out there and try to play. That’s who he is. So we’ve just got to keep our eye on him and keep monitoring him."
The Angels have a few options to select as Neto's replacement for the time being. Tim Anderson, Kevin Newman, and Scott Kingery all have a shot of being the Angels' Opening Day shortstop.
For what it's worth, Anderson hit his first home run of the spring Thursday.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.