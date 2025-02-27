Angels' Mike Trout Reveals How Many Games He Expects to Play in Center Field in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels have a lot of new faces on their roster heading into 2025.
Thanks to a boisterous offseason bringing in pitching aces, demonstrated veterans, and closers with their sights on history, the Halos are confident that this will be the year they can get back into the conversation of being contenders once again.
Right field is going to have a new face, but one that Angels fans have grown accustomed to for the past 14 seasons: Mike Trout.
The longtime centerfielder has only logged 17 career starts in right field, but announced earlier this month that he will be moving over in the outfield to better protect his body.
Earlier this week, AM 830 Angels Radio host Roger Lodge sat down with Trout and asked him how many games he expected to play in center field this season, and set the under/over line at 25 games.
"I'm gonna go under" said the three-time MVP. "I'm locking into right field right now, but I'm sure there's gonna be some time where I need to fill in for center field and I'm cool with that."
A true professional in every sense of the term, Trout will be ready for his new assignment and position, but is open to helping wherever needed.
Lodge also asked Trout if he foresees any time as a designated hitter, and the now right fielder replied, "I haven't even got that far to [think about] it, but depending on how my body feels."
Trout has been plagued with injuries the past few seasons but is preparing for another major year as there will be many new faces around him since he last suited up in Anaheim.
In last season of more than 82 games — in 2022 — Trout clobbered 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, and finished with a WAR of 6.2. His slash line of .283/.369/.630 with an OPS of .999 earned him his ninth Silver Slugger award.
