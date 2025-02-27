Angels Star to Open Season on Injured List in Disappointing Update
Los Angeles Angels star Zach Neto is not going to be ready for Opening Day, manager Ron Washington announced Thursday.
Neto was ahead of schedule in spring camp, but the latest update signifies the Angels shortstop will begin the season on the injured list. However, Washington said Neto should be ready "soon after," which would mean sometime in April.
Neto underwent shoulder surgery in November, and was optimistic he could be in the lineup on Opening Day. He was already throwing at a distance of 45 feet and started taking batting practice against coaches a few days prior to the unfortunate news.
“I am trying to be as optimistic as possible but ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s not my call," Neto said earlier this month. "It’s whatever the team has in store. Just trying to try to do everything I can to be ready for Opening Day.”
Physically, I'm feeling good. I just got here and got to see doctors yesterday and got a bunch of good news. So, you know, just a matter of taking it step by step and having a great spring training. Everything is coming along very well, ahead of schedule.”
In 2024, Neto was a force for Anaheim slashing .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases across 155 games.
“He’s an animal,” Washington said to reporters earlier this month. “I think if we decided to let him play right now, he’ll go out there and try to play. That’s who he is. So we’ve just got to keep our eye on him and keep monitoring him.
"Everybody here has heard he’s ahead of schedule, but we have to keep his mind on schedule.”
General manager Perry Minasian also spoke about Neto's progress, and how excited the team was for his return.
“Great news,” Minasian said. “Obviously, he's an important part of this team. And we're going to take a day-to-day [approach] with him, but he's doing well. It's nice to be [24], isn't it? You recover a little quicker. We’re excited with where he's at.”
