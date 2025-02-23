Angels May Already Have Their Center Fielder of the Future to Replace Mike Trout
The Los Angeles Angels recently announced superstar MIke Trout would be making the switch from center field to right field in an effort to preserve his health. Trout's position change has left a vacant spot in the outfield, and the two candidates to assume the position are Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak.
Both Adell and Moniak are prepared to play at center field for the Angels in 2025. The duo is expected to get the most playing time there as Trout becomes the team's primary right fielder.
“We’re trying our best to make sure that [Trout's] able to be on the field and we'll do whatever we need to do to make sure it happens,” Adell said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “It’s not the first time that I switched positions, so I'm up for the challenge and ready to go. Center field, growing up that was the position that I played, even through the Draft. And so I’m kind of excited to get back and do what I can do.”
Moniak said he is willing to play anywhere in the outfield, giving Angels manager Ron Washington the freedom to put him wherever he sees fit.
“I came in ready to play all three,” Moniak said. “So wherever Wash puts me. Ever since I was in low-A with the Phillies, they kind of wanted me to make sure I was comfortable at all three and that’s kind of what I've done my whole career.”
As for whether Adell or Moniak will get the most playing time in center, it's too soon to tell, according to Washington.
“I think we'll just see,” Washington said. “We know both of them can play it. And we're going to really get a good look at Adell down here this spring, where he gets more reps out there. We know Moniak can play it, so we'll just keep going in spring training and see where it shakes out.”
