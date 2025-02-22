Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Angels $313 Million Superstar For Mike Trout, More
The Los Angeles Angels' biggest signing of the offseason was left-hander Yusei Kikuchi's three-year, $63 million deal in November. However, the latest trade proposal has the Halos landing a superstar via trade, but in order to land a big name player the Angels will have let go of the face of the franchise.
More news: Angels Inquired About $74 Million All-Star in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has third baseman Rafael Devers coming to Anaheim in exchange for Angels superstar Mike Trout and others.
Here is the full trade idea: "Los Angeles Angels get 3B Rafael Devers; Boston Red Sox get RF Mike Trout, LHP Samuel Aldegheri (Angels No. 5), $100 million cash."
Devers leaving Boston is certainly a possibility. The signing of Alex Bregman created a riff in Devers' relationship with the Red Sox.
Devers recently voiced his frustration with the organization. He signed an 11-year, $331 million contract in 2023 with the expectation that he would be the franchise's third baseman, and now the Red Sox are considering shifting him to second because of Bregman.
“I believe in people’s word and I take it to heart and I was very surprising that they would suggest that,” Devers said through an interpreter of a possible position change.
Though Dever could leave Boston, Trout parting ways with the Angels seems far-fetched. He's expressed his loyalty to the organization and will likely retire as an Angel.
Additionally, MLB insider Robert Murray indicated the Angels are done making moves this offseason, making a blockbuster trade unlikely.
"Last podcast I mentioned the Angels were in the bullpen market and that I would not be surprised if they ultimately landed a reliever," Murray said. "My understanding now is I'd be pretty surprised if that ultimately happened. I don't think Arte Moreno is gonna be in a position where he wants to spend that much more, if any, at all this offseason. I think the roster as it is very likely to remain the same. But obviously, things can change just like that with Arte. He's about as volatile as any owner in baseball. But my understanding now is it's looking pretty unlikely for that to happen."
More news: Angels Owner Arte Moreno Reveals His Expectations for 2025 Season