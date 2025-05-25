Angels’ Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe Out of Sunday’s Lineup vs Marlins
The Los Angeles Angels will be taking on the Miami Marlins for the series finale on Sunday, but they will do so without a few key players. Infielder Zach Neto and catcher Logan O’Hoppe will be out of the lineup for the game.
Neto has been very solid for the Angels in his third season, hitting .286 with eight home runs and 18 runs batted in. The infielder has stepped up for the Halos this year and has given them a reliable option in the lineup.
As for O'Hoppe, he is hitting .273 with 14 home runs and 30 runs batted in. The star catcher continues to be a presence for Los Angeles and has given them solid production this season.
The Angels are looking to bounce back from a 6-2 loss on Saturday and take the series from Miami. The two sides have split the first two games so far, and Los Angeles will look to keep things going strong.
This Angels team has been on a roll of late, winning eight of their past nine games overall. During this span, the team has swept the rival Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics, showing some strong play on the field.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian weighed in on all the success that the team has seen so far this year.
"We started off well, hit a little lull,” Minasian said. “We're playing well now. I mean, it’s baseball. But this is a group that works really hard. There's a lot of experience on the staff, good rapport with the players. There's an absolute respect from the players to the coaches, and vice versa. That’s really important. The work that they've put in, and it started last year, has started to pay dividends.”
If the Angels can continue this success, it could see them finally end the long playoff drought. There is still a long way to go, but this team has been clicking on all cylinders lately.
