Angels' Mike Trout About to Be Passed by AL West Rival on All-Time Home Run List
As soon as the Los Angeles Angels drafted Mike Trout in the first round in 2009, everyone knew they had a star on their hands.
Trout won several minor league awards during his two-and-half seasons in the farm system. He was also a four-time American League Rookie of the Month, the AL Defensive Player of the Year, an AL Silver Slugger, an AL All-Star, Baseball America’s Major League Player of the Year and the AL Rookie of the Year in 2012.
The list goes on and on about how historic Trout’s rookie season and early career were. Now, a new star has emerged in the AL but his excellence was not as widely recognized as early as Trout’s.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was drafted in the third round in 2018. And other than winning the CAL Rookie of the Year in 2019, Raleigh did not earn any major accolades until he was selected for his first All-Star team this year.
He started garnering some attention last season when he won the AL Gold Glove and was named the Mariners’ Most Valuable Player. But this season, the 2025 Home Run Derby champion is etching his name in the history books.
Raleigh, who hit home runs in all three games of the Mariners’ recent series against the Tampa Bay Rays, has hit 138 home runs throughout his five-season career.
This is the 10th most home runs hit in a player’s first five seasons of their career in MLB history. Trout hit 139 in his first five seasons, meaning Raleigh is one bomb away from passing the future Hall of Famer.
Raleigh leads all of MLB with 45 home runs in 117 games this season. He is tied for the fifth most home runs in a single-season in Mariners’ franchise history, sitting only behind four of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.’s dominant seasons.
Griffey Jr. spent the first 11 seasons of his career with Seattle and hit a career-high 56 home runs with the organization in 1997 and 1998. Griffey Jr. hit 45 in the fifth season of his career, making him tied with Raleigh at the same point in his career.
Raleigh clearly has a bright future ahead and could join Griffey Jr., and eventually Trout, in the Hall of Fame some day. For now, he's looking to pass them on some impressive records.
