Angels Make 4-Player Roster Move, Place Outfielder on Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels have made a major roster move, placing outfielder Gustavo Campero on the injured list with a left ankle sprain after a scary injury suffered on Monday night.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Victor Mederos' contract has been selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. After veteran southpaw Tyler Anderson was scratched from his Tuesday start, Mederos was given the nod to replace him on the mound.
Outfielder/first baseman Niko Kavadas has also been recalled, batting just .181 across 31 MLB appearances over the last two seasons. In Triple-A this year, Kavadas has a slash line of .228/.367/.459 with an OPS of .826.
Additionally, right-hander Shaun Anderson has been designated for assignment. The 30-year-old has a 10.32 ERA across seven appearances on the year.
Campero appeared to get get his cleats stuck on the wall while trying to rob an eighth inning home run from Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy on the way to the Monday night victory.
Anderson was reportedly feeling back stiffness, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum, but Mederos is now set to have full responsibilities on the mound, despite a shortened start in Triple-A on Friday.
The 24-year-old right-hander tossed 52 pitches through four innings during his most recent outing, but this led acting manager Ray Montgomery to claim that he will have a normal start on Tuesday.
Mederos had an average fastball velocity of 96.7 mph last season, placing him in the 88th percentile across MLB.
Kavadas last played on May 4, 2025, registering just one at-bat on the way to a 13-1 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. He played two innings at first base during the eventual loss.
As for Anderson, he has spent time with eight MLB ball clubs since debuting for the San Francisco Giants in 2019. His low walk rate of 5.4 percent is one of the bright spots of his game, while also showing above-average skill in terms of limiting hard-hit balls (95 mph or faster).
He will look for a ninth franchise to call home and try and boast his best pitching qualities to extend his professional baseball life. Perhaps the right-hander's best pitch, his changeup, has an opposing batting average of just .083, with a swing-and-miss rate of 40.9 percent.
