Angels' Mike Trout Believes He's Found Solution to Getting Back to Himself
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout believes he's found the way to return to his MVP-caliber form after hitting his 400th career home run.
This isn't the first time Trout has said that this season, but this time, he believes it's different.
“Before, it was like a Band-Aid, to make it work,” Trout said. “I think this is more of a solution this time. To be able to confidently know what I’m doing, and be able to get to a spot and start early and be on time every single time, I think it’s something to build on in the offseason.”
Trout, while not having a bad season by any means, is definitely having a disappointing season by his standards. He has a .768 OPS, the lowest of his career in a full season, and has just five home runs in the second half.
Despite those numbers, Trout still managed to reach the 400 career home runs milestone against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster after just battling the whole year,” Trout said. “The biggest thing was just seeing the baseball. Whether it was my head that was moving, in the past, I could recognize pitches and I wouldn't chase. Obviously, the strikeouts are way up. That's just because of me not seeing the ball. There's a lot of at-bats this year where I went up there, I know what they're going to throw me, and I just couldn't pull the trigger.”
Trout elaborated on the things he thought he could improve, as well as the things which he believes he can do better with.
“Whether it’s lowering the leg kick or just trying to be a lot earlier,” Trout said. “In the past, I just choked up, just made the bat a little shorter. But I think in this offseason, maybe just think of something or talk to the guys and figure out a way. Obviously, striking out sucks. Definitely one of my goals for next year is to cut down the strikeouts.”
The Angels still have four games to play before the end of the season, and Trout still has a chance to finish the season strong after going hitless in the opening game of the Angels' series against the Kansas City Royals. The final game of the series comes Thursday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
