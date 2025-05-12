Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence With Major Injury Update
Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout provided a positive update on the bone bruise on his left knee which landed him on the 10-day injured list May 2, two days after leaving a game against the Seattle Mariners early.
“It’s been great,” Trout said on Saturday. “I was worried in the beginning, but the sharpness I was feeling after that day in Seattle is gone.”
Trout said he would travel with the team to San Diego for their three-game series against the Padres starting Monday, and that "there's a good possibility" he will begin running there.
“The biggest thing is just running,” Trout said. “I knew swinging wouldn’t bother me. It feels good. I don’t really feel anything. Just progressing to start running.”
Despite the positive news regarding how he feels, the 11-time All-Star shared he doesn't have a concrete day for his return.
“I don’t have a day,” he said. “But I feel great.”
Trout has played 29 games this season, matching his total from the 2024 season during which he tore his meniscus in the same knee. He has played less than 100 games in four of the last five seasons. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has shared shifts in right field and at designated hitter with Jorge Soler after Jo Adell's switch to center field.
Despite his absence in May, Trout still leads the Angels in home runs (nine) and RBIs (18). His .462 slugging percentage is well above the team average. The Halos will hope his recovery continues to move in the right direction, as they currently sit last in the AL West, six games back of the first place Seattle Mariners.
