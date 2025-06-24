Angels' Mike Trout Drops in AL All-Star Voting
Mike Trout is still in position to advance to the next round of voting on the American League All-Star ballot, but the Angels outfielder fell one spot in the latest update, announced Monday by Major League Baseball.
Trout fell from third to fourth overall among AL outfielders. The top six outfielders in each league, who will advance to a second-round runoff, will be revealed on MLB Network at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday. The top three vote-getters will start the All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta.
The first of two All-Star voting phases opened on June 4. The All-Star Ballot will remain live until noon Thursday at MLB.com/vote, on all 30 MLB club sites and on the MLB app and MLB Ballpark app. Fans can vote as many as five times per every 24-hour period.
Trout, 33, is hitting .227 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs in 51 games through Sunday. Although his .767 OPS and 113 OPS+ are on pace for career-lows, the Angels must be delighted with Trout's availability. He's on pace to play 100 games for only the second time in the last six seasons.
A three-time American League Most Valuable Player, Trout was selected to the AL All-Star team every year from 2012-23, with the lone exception of the 2020 season, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the All-Star Game.
The streak ended in 2024, when multiple knee injuries limited Trout to 29 games.
Trout is counting on his stature as a future Hall of Famer to lift him in the voting. The others ahead of him in the voting — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and Detroit Tigers outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Baez — are all outpacing Trout among the leaders in the major statistical categories.
Still, Trout has 889,474 votes through Monday. That's within shouting distance of Baez (901,969) and well ahead of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (810,746), who ranks fifth. The Yankees' Cody Bellinger is sixth (712,153) and would be the sixth finalist to advance in the voting if it ended today.
Symbolically, the early results for Trout hold meaning. A third-place finish in the first round augurs well for his ability to hold onto that position going forward. The second round of voting begins June 30.
The top vote-getter in each league after the first round automatically receives a spot in the starting lineup. That won't happen for Trout — Judge can moonwalk to Atlanta with 2,699,483 votes through Monday's update — but it holds meaning for the second round of voting.
If an outfielder is a league's leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.
