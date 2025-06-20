Angels Scratch Outfielder From Triple-A Lineup at Last Minute
The Angels haven't officially announced any transactions Thursday since dropping their series finale to the Yankees. But one could be in store as the team returns home for a game against the Houston Astros on Friday.
Gustavo Campero was scratched from the Salt Lake Bees' lineup less than one hour before the Bees' home game against the Sacramento River Cats.
More news: Angels Met With Prospective No. 2 MLB Draft Pick
Campero was replaced in the starting lineup by Tucker Flint.
Campero has already been optioned to Triple-A twice this season, most recently last Friday. Position players must remain in the minors for 10 days after being optioned, unless they are promoted to replace an injured player on the active major league roster.
More news: Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to 3 Contenders Ahead of Trade Deadline
If Campero is headed back to Anaheim on Friday, it would be to replace an injured player on the Angels' roster.
Campero, 27, has two hits in 10 at-bats for the Angels this season. In addition to his five big league games, Campero has played 32 games for the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .320/.389/.477.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Third, in Great Position to Earn All-Star Nod in 2025
Campero missed nearly a month after sustaining an ankle injury in May. He was optioned to Triple-A upon being activated last Friday. He was also optioned to Salt Lake on March 7, in the middle of spring training.
Campero appeared in 13 Cactus League games with the Angels and slashed .300/.391/.350. Originally a catcher, he primarily played the outfield in 2024 and reached the majors for the first time in September.
More news: Angels' Ron Washington Receives Hall of Fame Induction
In a 13-game cameo, Campero hit .239 with one home run, one triple, and six RBIs.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.