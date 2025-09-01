Angels Made Change to Yusei Kikuchi That Immediately Backfired With Worst Start of Season
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi revealed he had been trying a new pitch grip during his last start, which may have affected his performance.
Kikuchi came into last Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers fresh off a fantastic start, where he threw seven innings of one-run baseball against the Cincinnati Reds. He threw 88 pitches through those seven innings.
Unfortunately for Kikuchi, he was unable to find the same efficiency. It took Kikuchi 38 pitches to record his first three outs, and the Angels quickly found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the first inning. Kikuchi went on to allow three more runs through the next three innings in the Halos' 7-3 loss.
The six runs were the most he has allowed in a start this season, and the four innings he pitched were the second fewest of his 2025 campaign.
“This week I tried just talking to the pitching coach and tried to a new concept,” Kikuchi said. “I think that kind of backfired a little bit on me.”
Kikuchi stated the change in his grip wasn't too important, and was just looking for things he could improve after an already dominant start.
“The last start was good, obviously, but there were some things that I could still improve as well,” Kikuchi said. “Honestly, it wasn’t a drastic change, believe me. It was just changing grip by a couple centimeters. It’s not that big of a deal.”
Kikuchi has been the best pitcher in the Halos' rotation this season, posting a 3.68 ERA through 28 starts and striking out 156 batters through 154 innings. He also made the All-Star Game, his second trip to the Midsummer Classic, as the Angels' sole representative.
The Angels signed Kikuchi to a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, and will hope to see him churn out solid starts for the remainder of his time with the Halos.
The southpaw will look to put his unfortunate start behind him as he heads into Monday's game against the Houston Astros. The Angels won the previous two games of the series, and are looking to take the four-game set off the AL West's leaders in the series finale.
The final game of the series begins on Monday at 11:15 a.m. PT.
