Angels' Mike Trout Feels He's the Best Player, Exuding Confidence for 2025
In many ways, the baseball world has forgotten about the greatness of Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout. Fan have been amazed by other stars around the league as of late, but Trout remains confident he surpasses them all.
"I know where I'm at. I know when i"m out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said, via MLB Network Radio. "Just got to be out there. That's the whole mindset coming into spring.
Trout has not been forgotten because of poor performance, rather he has been overshadowed because he has not been on the field for a majority of the last few seasons.
Trout wasn't an All-Star in 2024, which was the first time in his career he didn't earn the honor. The 33-year-old has played in just 266 of 648 games since 2021 due to myriad injuries.
Nevertheless, there are still rumblings around the league that Trout is poised for an MVP-caliber performance in 2025. ESPN insider David Schoenfield has Trout being named an All-Star next season.
"For the most part, I've stayed away from injury-prone players and older players, let alone injury-prone older players," Schoenfield wrote. "However, Trout is entering his age-33 season and has averaged just 67 games the past four seasons. Last year was also the first time in his career he wasn't an All-Star. So, yes, maybe there's some wishful thinking here, but we need an Angels player anyway and Trout can still hit (he slugged .541 in his 29 games in 2024). So, if he's healthy, there's a good chance the fans will vote him in as a starter."
It isn't just baseball experts predicting a strong performance from Trout next season, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is also hoping that's the case.
“I wish he didn’t get hurt," Betts said on the All The Smoke podcast. "I hope he plays next year and does not get hurt. … I think the same thing about Shohei is the same thing about Trout. When he plays, it’s crazy. It’s crazy. That’s my homeboy, and I’m like, ‘Man.’ If God lets that man be healthy one year, I think he’s going to go crazy.”
The Angels know a year of good health for their superstar, also benefits the team as a whole. With Trout on the field, the Halos have their best chance of being successful.
