Angels’ Mike Trout Has No Timetable to Return to Outfield Following Setback
The Los Angeles Angels have been rolling — winning seven of their last nine contests — but are still waiting for three-time MVP Mike Trout to return to the outfield.
After bruising a bone in his surgically-repaired knee at the end of April, Trout took time off until the end of May. He has since returned as a designated hitter, batting .333 with an OPS of .837 in the 12 games since getting back to the batter's box.
More news: Angels Sign Veteran Recently Released by AL West Rival
Although his production has been up at the dish, manager Ron Washington spoke on how it might take a little more time to see Trout back in the outfield.
“He goes out there, playing at night, running the bases, he comes up with some soreness, and we got to monitor that soreness,” Washington said. “And when you feel like he’s sore, we’re not going to put any extra work on him. So we backed off for a minute.”
The soreness issue is definitely noteworthy as anything surrounding his knee that had multiple surgeries last season should be handled with patience.
Trout's move to right field this past spring was originally to reduce injury risk as he has been in center for over a decade with the Angels.
More news: Angels $63 Million All-Star Reveals Why He's So Much Better at Angel Stadium
In terms of who will play in right for the time being, Jorge Soler has been getting a majority of the starts since Trout originally went down.
Another potential option could be the newly acquired LaMonte Wade Jr. from the San Francisco Giants. Although he has played almost entirely at first base this season, he has 111 starts at right field over the last six seasons.
The first base position seems to be locked up by Nolan Schanuel, who is currently hitting .284 and is coming off the heels of his first-career walk-off hit Tuesday evening, so Wade providing an additional layer of depth in the outfield would be a perfect fit.
Regardless of when Trout can return to right field, his undeniable bat will hopefully continue staying hot.
More news: Angels Manager Ron Washington Reveals When He'll Retire From Coaching
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.