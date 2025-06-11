Angels Sign Veteran Recently Released by AL West Rival
Chad Wallach only appeared in 77 regular-season games for the Angels from 2022-23, but they included a memorable moment.
Wallach, who caught Reid Detmers' no-hitter on May 10, 2022, returned to the Angels organization on Tuesday. He signed a minor league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, according to the team's official transactions log.
The Texas Rangers released Wallach from his minor league contract last Thursday. The Orange County native had played 28 games with Triple-A Round Rock this season. He slashed .245/.333/.408 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.
Wallach, 33, was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Miami Marlins out of Cal State Fullerton in 2013. He was included in a big trade a year later, shipped with the Marlins along with pitcher Anthony DeSclafani for Mat Latos, who at the time was coming off a strong five-year run with the Reds and San Diego Padres.
Yet Wallach never became a primary catcher at the major league level. He debuted in 2017 with the Reds, and played just 155 games over the next seven seasons in the majors, compared to 717 in the minors.
That includes 226 games with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate from 2021-24. Wallach played 87 games for the Bees last year. He slashed .247/.337/.430 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs, splitting time at catcher with Zach Humphreys and Anthony Mulrine.
Wallach couldn't replicate those offensive numbers during his limited stints with the Angels in 2022 and 2023. He slashed .143/.231/.257 in 12 games in 2022 (38 OPS+). He played 65 games in 2023, slashing .197/.259/.376 (71 OPS+).
With Logan O'Hoppe and Matt Thaiss avoiding long-term injuries in 2024, the Angels didn't need a third catcher. Wallach elected free agency after the season and signed a minor league deal with Texas in January with an invitation to spring training.
The Angels acquired veteran backstop Chuckie Robinson in a cash trade with the Chicago White Sox last December. He remained the team's de facto third catcher until he was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 31.
Enter Wallach, who figures to fill the same role: The first man up from Triple-A in case of an injury to O'Hoppe or backup Travis d'Arnaud.
If Wallach's return to the Angels organization includes another stint in Anaheim, don't expect much by way of offense — but don't expect a dropoff in the game-calling department.
