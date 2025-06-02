Angels' Mike Trout Reveals His Plan Following Return From Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels got designated hitter Mike Trout back from the injured list, hoping to keep him healthy for the remainder of the season.
Trout was out with knee soreness that he aggravated from running out a ground ball to first base. He missed nearly a month of play due to the injury, slowly ramping up with a steady rehabilitation process.
In his return, Trout played as the team's designated hitter rather than in the outfield out of precaution.
Outfield play can lead to injuries, especially leg issues, and since he is coming back fresh off the IL, the organization is going to have him ease into outfield play.
“We’re gonna go with how Mike feels each day,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “And then the plan will work itself out from there.”
The Angels moved Trout to right field heading into the season, wanting to avoid the injury-riddled veteran playing the much more taxing center field spot that he has preferred to play.
Trout should return to the corner outfield spot when he starts taking some fielding repetitions. For now, he is expected to DH for a bit, according to Angels reporter Erica Weston.
The earliest that Trout could return to the outfield would be the following series against the Boston Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register said.
His first game back was on Friday, where the former American League MVP went 1-for-5 in the game.
He then went 3-for-4 on Saturday, and went 1-for-1 as a pinch-hitter on Sunday.
If the Angels want to have any hope during the season to make the playoffs, the team is going to need Trout's bat to heat up.
