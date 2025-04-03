Angels' Mike Trout Says He's 'Getting Close' After First Home Run of Season
The Los Angeles Angels are second in the American League West with a 4-2 record. While the Halos are off to a strong start in 2025, the face of the franchise is also beginning to heat up as Mike Trout hit his first homer of the year on Wednesday.
Trout is 3-for-21 on the year, but the home run is a sign of good things to come, according to the 33-year-old.
“It’s getting close,” Trout said. “It’s good to see. Put some good swings on balls, barreled some balls.”
Trout played in just 266 of 648 games from 2021-24, but the Angels are hoping he stays healthy for the 2025 campaign. While he was once considered one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, Trout has fallen in several rankings largely because of his continued absence over the past few years.
The Angels hoped to change that heading into 2025 as Trout switched from center field to right field.
"I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout said to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger earlier this spring. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’ There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”
While Trout may be off to a bit of a slow start, it appears he is coming into his own as he blasted one off against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hopefully, Trout's home run was the first of many for the 2025 season.
