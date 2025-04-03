Angels Rookie Accomplishes Feat Not Done Since Hall of Fame Pitcher in the 90s
The Los Angeles Angels are 4-2, coming off back-to-back series wins over the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.
They've had to lean on their bullpen to get those four wins, and one player in particular has not only been heavily utilized, but has made history in the process.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson had a meteoric rise through professional baseball. The 2024 second-round pick didn't throw a single inning in the minor leagues before shockingly making the team's Opening Day roster this year.
He made his debut in the first game of the season, then recorded his first career save in his second appearance.
On Tuesday, Johnson was again called upon in a leverage spot, and ended up earning the win in the team's 9-7 victory in 11 innings over the Cardinals.
With that win, Johnson became the first American League pitcher since Hall of Famer Roy Halladay in 1998-99 to record a save and a win within his first three MLB games.
Johnson came out of nowhere this spring, even surprising himself by making the Opening Day roster.
“Not even now do I really think it’s possible,” Johnson said after making the team. “There wasn’t really a point where I was just like, ‘I’m close, I think I’m almost there.’ It never even crossed my mind.”
“It’s a crazy road,” the rookie added. “It’s just unreal, not at all how I pictured it. Thought it would be more [like] three, four years down the road and just planning for the long haul. But it’s just crazy, going fast.”
Johnson has continued to impress at the MLB level in just his first week, and will only continue to earn high-leverage spots as the season goes on.
