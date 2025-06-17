Angels' Mike Trout Third in Great Position to Earn All-Star Nod in 2025
Mike Trout was selected to play in every All-Star Game from 2012-23, a streak that was interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
All good things must come to an end, and Trout's streak of All-Star appearances ended in 2024, a casualty of the injuries that piled up like the center field rocks at Angel Stadium. He played only 29 games because of multiple injuries to his left meniscus last year. He played only 82 games in 2023.
After all that, Trout might just be ready to start a new streak.
Major League Baseball revealed the first update in the fan balloting for the 2025 All-Star Game. Trout, perhaps remarkably, is third among American League outfielders.
Trout's 475,265 votes are third behind the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (1,568,527) and the Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene (475,265).
Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians sits a close fourth, with 457,822 votes. The top six vote-getters in each league will advance to a run-off to determine the starters at each position.
Trout, 33, is slashing .227/.314/.454 in 45 games this season. He missed 26 games in May because of a knee injury, and has been a much better hitter (.316/.403/.439) since returning May 30.
The boost in Trout's surface stats have coincided with a rise in his average bat speed, from 73.2 mph in April to 75.0 through his first 13 June games.
As Trout returns to health, it's not inconceivable that his production will return to its post-injury levels. Trout won three American League MVP Awards, and never finished outside of the Top 5, while slashing .306/.421/.587 from 2012-20.
While he racked up those accomplishments as an outfielder, Trout hasn't spent an inning in the field since April.
On Friday Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, that the Angels would have Trout DH as much as he needs — even to the point of doing it for the rest of the season. For his part, Trout expects to return to the outfield this season.
Because the Angels listed Trout as an outfielder when they submitted their list of players to be considered at each position for the All-Star Game, he's on the ballot as an outfielder. If his next turn in the outfield is not with the Angels, it might be with the AL All-Stars on July 15 in Atlanta.
