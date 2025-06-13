Angels Lose Pitcher on Waiver Claim to National League Foe
As part of their early-season quest to find a suitable bridge to closer Kenley Jansen, the Angels cycled through a host of middle relievers with varying degrees of success.
Michael Darrell-Hicks' six-game audition was not good enough to secure a long-term spot in the bullpen. He allowed 10 hits and eight runs across 7.2 innings. He hasn't been seen in Anaheim since allowing three runs in one inning of work on May 4 against the Detroit Tigers.
More news: Angels Have One of Worst Reputations in MLB Among Active Players: Report
The Angels sent Darrell-Hicks back to Triple-A Salt Lake to iron out his issues. His next chance in the big leagues, however, likely won't come with the Angels.
The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Darrell-Hicks off waivers Friday and assigned him to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 27-year-old right-hander had been in limbo for five days, after being designated for assignment Sunday.
The loss of Darrell-Hicks comes on the same day the Angels selected the contract of second baseman Christian Moore, the top prospect in the organization, and designated another reliever, Shaun Anderson, for assignment.
More news: Angels Sign Veteran Recently Released by AL West Rival
The loss of Darrell-Hicks, combined with the potential loss of Anderson, is more likely to impact the Angels' top farm team than the club in Anaheim. Darrell-Hicks recorded the save in Salt Lake's win over the Round Rock Express on June 6, two days before he was designated for assignment.
In 17 games with the Bees, that was Darrell-Hicks' only save. He was 0-2 with an 8.87 ERA, having allowed 33 hits and 22 runs in 22.1 innings (8.87 ERA).
More news: Angels Outfielder Has Hand Fracture, Placed on Injured List
Earlier Friday, the Angels recalled Sam Bachman from Salt Lake, where he had a 0.79 ERA in 13 games. The former first-round draft pick began the season on the injured list with thoracic outlet syndrome, and figured to be a key part of the Angels' pitching staff once healthy.
Darrell-Hicks was never a highly ranked prospect after the Angels signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville University in 2022. Darrell-Hicks had a solid 30-game stint last year with Double-A Rocket City. He allowed just 34 hits and eight earned runs (1.73 ERA) in 41.2 innings while striking out 46 batters.
More news: Angels Sign Former Rays, Marlins First Baseman and Outfielder
But he could not repeat that success at Triple-A or in the big leagues. As a non-roster invitee, Darrell-Hicks made six appearances for the Angels in spring training. He posted a 4.50 ERA (six innings pitched, three runs), walked two batters and struck out eight.
After beginning the regular season with the Bees, Darrell-Hicks had his contract selected by the Angels a week later and made his major league debut on April 11.
More to come on this story from Angels on SI.