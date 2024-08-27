Angels Move Mike Trout to Long-Term IL, Promote Reliever For Potential MLB Debut
The Los Angeles Angels made a handful of moves on Tuesday afternoon, including transferring outfielder Mike Trout to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL more than
The Angels also selected the contract of right-hander Ryan Miller from Triple-A Salt Lake and placed left-hander Matt Moore on the 15-day IL.
Trout's season ended after tearing his meniscus for a second time. Transferring him to the 60-day IL is a procedural move that allows the Angels to bring Miller onto their major league roster.
Trout was initially injured on April 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies and underwent surgery on May 3, leading to months of rehab. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on July 24 but was pulled after just two innings due to knee discomfort.
Describing Trout's injury struggles over the past five years as significant would be an understatement. Last season, he missed 80 games with a fractured left hamate. In 2021, a right calf strain limited him to just 36 games. This year, knee issues have again kept him under 50 games played, with only 29 appearances.
Moore's trip to the IL comes after he exited the game against the Blue Jays on Sunday with an elbow injury after giving up two runs in the seventh inning. It was his first appearance in six days and the first time he had allowed multiple runs since mid-July.
The Angels have not confirmed the severity of his injury.
Moore's performance this season has been inconsistent, with his earned run average fluctuating from 6.03 to 4.69 before Sunday’s outing, which then pushed it back up to 5.03.
Moore returned to the Angels on a one-year, $9 million deal in January. The 35-year-old pitcher is 71-66 with a 4.39 ERA in his career. He started 164 games before transitioning to full-time relief work in 2022, and has enjoyed two separate stints with the Angels since.
The 28-year-old Miller is set to make his MLB debut more than six years after being drafted by the Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He joined the Angels through the minor league phase of last year’s Rule 5 Draft and has performed impressively since. Over 62.1 innings, he’s posted a 2.45 ERA.
Miller played collegiately at Clemson. In two seasons with the Tigers, he compiled an 8-1 record with a 2.59 ERA, striking out 75 batters and walking 19 over 81.1 innings. He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round (No. 189) of the 2018 MLB Draft.
Miller also had stints with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox organizations before being selected by the Angels in last December’s Rule 5 Draft.