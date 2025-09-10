Angels Named Top Landing Spot for Former Cy Young Winner in Free Agency
With a bit of a recent reticence in spending big in free agency, the Los Angeles Angels front office works on the fringes hoping to unearth bargain finds.
The recipe recently has been to pair veterans on short-term deals with the existing core of young, promising players. We've seen that this past summer with the additions of Jorge Soler (trade) and Kyle Hendricks (free agency) in particular.
One name fitting the bill in this capacity is pitcher Shane Bieber. Hitting the market this offseason, the former Cy Young Award winner projects to have some real interest from ballclubs across the sport.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted in a recent article that Bieber could be someone the Halos pursue during the offseason. On the surface, the right-handed pitcher appears to make a ton of sense as a possible addition.
The notion of Bieber playing for the Angels is a real one. He was born in Orange and grew up in Laguna Hills — a stone's throw from where the Angels play in Orange County. He went to college up the coast at UC Santa Barbara. A Southern California guy through and through, the prospect of coming back home to play surely would appear to be an attractive one.
The last few years for the two-time All-Star has been rough. Bieber has been recovering from Tommy John surgery. Over the last two seasons, he's made five appearances. The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Bieber as a bit of a lottery ticket in correspondence with the team's current run to the postseason.
The Angels and Bieber could mutually pursue a shorter deal in order for the right-handed starter to reset his value and re-hit the open market a year from now. Bieber, only 30, would seemingly still have plenty of prime years left.
Considering the shortage of starting pitching around the league, a one-year deal could very well be worth the gamble for the Angels. If Bieber can't rediscover the form he had in Cleveland, the team can wash their hands of him and go their separate years given the minor commitment.
If Bieber does pitch well, the Angels can utilize the home field advantage in possible extension talks.
