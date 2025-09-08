Angels 'Open' to Bringing Back Ron Washington as Manager Next Season: Report
The Los Angeles Angels are considering bringing back manager Ron Washington for the 2026 season, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Washington has been away from the team since June after some complications with his health, and the Angels announced earlier this season he would stay on the sideline for the remainder of 2025. The longtime coach revealed he underwent a quadruple bypass during his absence, and stated he was doing much better after the fact.
“The first day I was in the hospital, and they took tests, everything was fine,” Washington said. “I thought I was passing it with flying colors. And then when they finally decided to do the angiogram, which was an in-depth look into my heart, they found out that I had some blockage, and the blockage was in the valves. It wasn’t where they could do stents or balloons. So they said they had to do the bypass.”
As far as his future with the Angels goes, the organization has been largely non-committal — at least in public — regarding Washington's status as manager for next season.
“I’m just worried about today," said Angels general manager Perry Minasian.
Heyman's report, however, shows Washington could make a return for a third season with the Halos after his health improvements.
"The Angels seem more open to [Ron Washington returning to the dugout] now than they were before his procedure," wrote Heyman.
The Angels appointed Washington ahead of the 2024 season, and they had huge struggles under the new skipper. Their 63-99 is the worst record in franchise history, and the second worst in Washington's managerial career. The Angels are performing a little better in 2025, and Washington left the team when they were just two games under .500.
Whether or not the Angels will pursue other options remains to be seen, but Washington may be the best available option. He has been around for the development of many of the Angels' young core, and has explicitly stated he is more than willing to come back and end the Halos' postseason drought.
"If Perry will have me back, I'm certainly willing to come back and finish what we started," Washington said.
