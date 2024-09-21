Angels News: Embattled Pitcher Continues Improbable Turnaround
In June, the Los Angeles Angels designated relief pitcher Jose Suarez for assignment as his ERA escalated to 20.45 over four innings pitched. Suarez allowed nine earned runs over his final two appearances and was cut from the team. When he cleared waivers, the Angels out-righted him to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Three months later, Suarez allowed one unearned run while pitching five innings in his second start of the season on Thursday. The 26-year-old was called up from Triple-A earlier in September and was given the start after two lengthy relief appearances since his return.
Against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Suarez allowed three hits, one unearned run, and two walks while striking out five. Going up against a proven Astros lineup, Suarez did his part though the Angels lost 3-1. Still, he left Angels manager Ron Washington impressed.
“He battled,” Washington said, via Ben Dubose. “He used his changeup quite a bit. He pitched out there tonight, and to get through that lineup … it was stressful. It wasn’t easy. It might have looked easy, but it certainly wasn’t.”
“It’s a good team full of great hitters,” Suarez added. “But you have to attack and execute your pitches, and I was good at that today. I was attacking with my fastball, sweeper, changeup, and slider. It was all working.”
Since getting promoted to the majors from Triple-A this month, Suarez has not allowed an earned run over 12 innings pitched. He has pitched at least three innings in each appearance and has limited runs while striking out 14.
The performance has been a pleasant surprise, especially because Suarez wasn't necessarily stellar in Triple-A over the summer. He started 11 games in Triple-A, going 2-3 with a 6.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
While Suarez didn't star in Salt Lake, he credited his improvement to confidence and not overthinking.
“It’s confidence, 100 percent,” said Suarez, speaking through a translator. “Throw the baseball and don’t think too much. I don’t lose my focus.”
“He was able to take the adversity that happened to him and make it work in his favor,” said Washington, via Dubose. “Now, he’s pitching with intent.”
Suarez's resurgence has come as a nice bright spot for a struggling Angels team and starting rotation that has the worst record in the American League West.