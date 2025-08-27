Angels' Nolan Schanuel Suffered Injury On HBP vs Dodgers, Tried to Play Through It
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel was hit by a pitch two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while he tried to play through it, was eventually placed on the injured list.
He was placed on the injured list before Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs with a bone bruise in his left wrist.
He tried to play through the injury, but it flared up once again, and now he is out on the mend.
“I think it’s kind of it recently just lit up on me,” Schanuel said after Sunday’s game, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
“Just overusing it when I should have maybe given it a day or two. But I was just trying to fight it and be out there with teammates. It kind of backfired on me.”
Luckily for the 23-year-old, his wrist is not broken, and he should recover relatively soon. He is aiming for 10 days after being on the injured list, though he wanted to play through it.
“I don’t want to waste any time,” Schanuel said. “If it was up to me I’d be back tomorrow. Just need rest and recovery and hopefully be back in 10 days.”
Schanuel is hitting .266/.355/.383 this season with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs. This season, he is valued at 1.3 WAR, a solid number for someone only 23 years old.
He has been an above-average run creator for the Angels, though his fielding has been lackluster overall.
According to Baseball Savant, he is excellent at seeing pitches, boasting an impressive walk rate. His whiff percentage sits in the 91st percentile, his strikeout rate in the 93rd percentile, while his chase percentage is in the 71st percentile.
The Angels will miss his production, but it is likely better to have him on the sidelines rather than battling through pain that can linger.
Los Angeles is seemingly out of the playoff picture.
“(The) reality of it is, we still have 30 games, and most are against contending teams,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said.
“I think the environments we’re going to be in are going to be great. And we talk about playing in those moments before you get there the next year, you’ve already experienced it when it comes time for us.”
