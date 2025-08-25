Recently-Released Angels Infielder Signs With AL's Best Team
Former Los Angeles Angels utility man Kevin Newman signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
The Halos signed Newman to a one-year, $2.75 million contract ahead of the 2025 season.
Newman spent the whole season prior to his release on the MLB roster, however the Angels released him a couple of days after the trade deadline upon the arrival of utility player Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees.
Newman featured in 57 games for the Halos, batting just north of the Mendoza line with a .481 OPS. He hit two home runs and had 11 RBIs during his time at the Big A. Before his time with the Halos, Newman played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Since Newman's departure, Peraza has featured in 10 games, stepping up to the plate 14 times. He has two hits in those trips, both of which were singles.
The Tigers currently lead the AL Central by 11.5 games, and have the single best record in the American League this season. They have the second-best record in MLB behind the Milwaukee Brewers.
If the Tigers do have a weakness, it would be at the shortstop position, where Newman has plenty of experience. Their current first option at the position is rookie Trey Sweeney. Sweeney is 25-years-old and has just a .595 OPS this season, so the Tigers could turn to Newman if they want more experience in their infield.
Both Sweeney and Newman have the same fielding run value and outs above average marks on the season, so the decision for the Tigers really comes down to the bat. If Sweeney dips in production from where he already is, Newman could very well find himself back in MLB before too long.
The Angels will close a series against a central division team Sunday, but not one in the American League. They will play the final game of a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, looking to leave the series with something after a narrow loss in the first game and a blowout in the second.
The final game of the series kicks off on Sunday at 1:07 p.m. PT.
