Angels Notes: Halos Could Make Big Trades, Exciting Injury Updates, Another Win

Gabe Smallson

May 20, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (25) shake hands after the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics, 10-5, in their sixth straight win, and by winning the third of a four-game set in West Sacramento, their second consecutive series win. The Halos improved to 23-25 as they inch closer to .500.

Ahead of the victory, an insider linked two Angels to potential trade deadline moves. Both are veterans who have taken on large roles at this point in the season, but depending on what a potential return looks like, the Halos might be better off listening in on offers.

Additionally, a pitcher who has been away from MLB since 2023 has finally been reinstated. Upon the 25-year-old's reinstatement, he was subsequently optioned to Triple-A in a major step on his road to the mound.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Could Trade 2 Key Players at Deadline, Says Insider

Angels Reinstate Pitcher Who Hasn't Played at MLB Level Since 2023

Angels Regret Trading for $42 Million All-Star, Says Insider

Angels Manager Pumps the Brakes on Young Rookie's Hot Start to Season

Angels' Red-Hot Hitter Credits Hitting Coaches for Midseason Turnaround

New Angels Slugger Has Blunt Response for How Halos Can Become Relevant

Angels Tweets of the Day:

