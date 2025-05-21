Angels Reinstate Pitcher Who Hasn't Played at MLB Level Since 2023
Sam Bachman's career hasn't exactly gone to plan thus far.
The 25-year-old was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft (ahead of names such as Jackson Merrill, Carson Williams, Kumar Rocker, Mason Miller, and Sal Frelick). After parts of two seasons in the minor leagues, Bachman was promoted to The Show in 2023.
Bachman pitched in 11 games, sporting a respectable 3.18 ERA. However, he went on the IL with shoulder inflammation which ultimately led to a shoulder surgery. Bachman came back in 2024 — splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A. Neither stop netted him much success as he had an ERA north of 5.00 in both spots.
Bachman suffered yet another shoulder injury (thoracic outlet syndrome) prior to this year starting. The future had begun to look a bit cloudy for the former top 10 pick the Angels gave nearly $4 million in bonus money to when signing with the ballclub.
However, there appears to be some light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.
It was announced that the hard-throwing pitcher was recently reinstated off the IL. He will now join the Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City with an eye towards being promoted to the major league team sooner than later.
Velocity has never been an issue for Bachman. Even after enduring multiple injuries to his surgically-repaired shoulder, he still touched 98 miles-per-hour in a recent outing. Bachman essentially is a two-pitch pitcher. He relies heavily on a slider-sinker combination with the occasional changeup thrown very infrequently.
At this point, Bachman has to prove he can stay healthy before being seriously considered as a potential arm for manager Ron Washington's bullpen. The raw stuff is there for him to be a contributor. That aspect of his game has never been a problem.
The biggest issue is an inability to stay healthy. It'll be incumbent upon Bachman to build up through consistent appearances in the minor leagues. In a limited sample size with the Halos, Bachman has flashed the penchant for providing a heavy sinker with late life. There's certainly value for a guy who can create a high percentage of ground balls.
At only 25, there's still plenty of time for Bachman to figure things out and perhaps become a real weapon down the line for the Angels.
