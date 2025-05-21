Angels Could Trade 2 Key Players at Deadline, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels, despite their modest recent success, are unlikely to be competing for a playoff spot this fall, which means they should have some veterans available for trade.
According to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, designated hitter Jorge Soler and closer Kenley Jansen could be potential trade targets during the trade deadline.
Both players are over 30 years old and do not fit the timeline of the team's more promising players. They could also bring in additional prospects to further enhance the team's farm system.
"Other veterans like Jorge Soler and Kenley Jansen could become trade candidates, but neither has performed well enough so far to really get the attention of contenders. Soler is a former World Series MVP, but his OPS is just above .700 and he's in the second season of a three-year, $42 million deal. Jansen is a rental, but might have finally hit a wall at age 37," Kelly wrote in his article.
Jansen started the season strong, easily distinguishing himself as one of the team's best and most consistent players with steady closing performances. However, over the past couple of weeks, he has struggled to sustain that same level of play.
His ERA has risen to 5.28, and he is currently a below-replacement-level player according to his negative WAR metric.
His expected ERA is almost equal to his current figure, highlighting that luck does not have a significant impact on his pitching.
Jansen falls below average in several advanced metrics, which may raise concerns for any team considering a trade for him; however, his track record should inspire confidence in a team that needs relief pitching.
Soler has also struggled to get his bat going, with a below-average wRC+ of 87 and an overall performance classified as below replacement level.
He is slashing .213/.289/.375, with six home runs and 16 RBIs. His production has not been stellar, but he still had a good season last year, and a team that is competing for a title should be attracted by the power that remains in his bat.
The Angels will likely be watching both players heat up and increase their trade value. Even if both struggle to improve, Jansen will likely still be moved due to his one-year deal, while Soler should stay another year if he doesn't find his swing.
