Angels Notes: Halos Frontrunner for $100M All-Star Free Agent, Ex-Angel Signs With Braves
The Los Angeles Angels are a reported frontrunner for an All-Star free agent outfielder expected to get a $100 million contract this offseason. The Angels have somewhat come out of nowhere in the running for the 44-homer slugger.
In other Angels news, a former Halos reliever is looking to make his MLB comeback with the Atlanta Braves. He was with the Braves the last two seasons, but didn't make an MLB appearance.
