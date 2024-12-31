Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Frontrunner for $100M All-Star Free Agent, Ex-Angel Signs With Braves

Noah Camras

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League right fielder Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles (25) hits a single in the fifth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League right fielder Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles (25) hits a single in the fifth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels are a reported frontrunner for an All-Star free agent outfielder expected to get a $100 million contract this offseason. The Angels have somewhat come out of nowhere in the running for the 44-homer slugger.

In other Angels news, a former Halos reliever is looking to make his MLB comeback with the Atlanta Braves. He was with the Braves the last two seasons, but didn't make an MLB appearance.

Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels ‘Frontrunner’ for 44-Homer Slugger in Potential Shocking $100M Signing

Former Angels Reliever Looking to Make MLB Comeback With Braves

Angels Free Agent Target Hits Major Roadblock as Deadline to Sign Nears

Angels Top Prospect 'Should Make an Impact' in 2025

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News