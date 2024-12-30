Former Angels Reliever Looking to Make MLB Comeback With Braves
For the third consecutive offseason, former Los Angeles Angels reliever Brian Moran has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.
Moran has yet to appear in a big league game with the Braves.
In fact, the last time Moran appeared in a major league game was with the Angels in 2022. Moran pitched only a third of an inning in a brief appearance with the Halos.
The Braves seem to see Moran as a valuable veteran depth option, though they haven’t been inclined to bring him back to the active roster. Breaking into the bullpen could be a challenge once again.
In 2024, Moran posted a 2-1 record with a 5.91 ERA and a 1.577 WHIP over 45.2 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett. His performance in 2023 was stronger, as he went 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.280 WHIP in 47.2 innings.
Moran has also pitched for the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays. In 11.1 big league innings, he holds a 2-0 record but has a 7.94 ERA and a 2.118 WHIP.
Moran began his professional career in 2009 as a seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners. After spending a decade in the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2019.
Over 14 seasons in the minors, Moran has compiled a 34-29 record with a 3.34 ERA, 1.218 WHIP, and 772 strikeouts across 658.1 innings. Out of his 507 minor league appearances, 503 were as a reliever, with just four starts. Two of those starts came at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2024.
The left-hander is expected to serve as a minor league depth option to start the year and may make an appearance with the Braves in 2024. However, any opportunity would likely be limited due to the depth of Atlanta's bullpen and the lack of available spots at the beginning of the season.